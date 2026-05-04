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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Time for 'badlav' not 'badla': PM Modi after landslide win

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters after the win in assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, he said the lotus is now blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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