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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC accuses police of acting in BJP's favour in Nandigram, Suvendu alleges voter intimidation

The BJP rejected the allegations, with Adhikari alleging that 'TMC-sheltered goons' were threatening voters.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:23 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:23 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariNandigramWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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