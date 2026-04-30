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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC alleges EVMs being 'changed' in Kolkata, Mamata rushes to strongroom

Two Trinamool Congress candidates, Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja, first started the sit-in protest in front of the strongroom at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata in the evening, alleging suspicious movement inside the place
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKolkataMamata BanerjeeElectronic voting machines (EVM)strongroom

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