West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC alleges EVMs being 'changed' in Kolkata, Mamata rushes to strongroom
Two Trinamool Congress candidates, Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja, first started the sit-in protest in front of the strongroom at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata in the evening, alleging suspicious movement inside the place
This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight.
CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly… pic.twitter.com/aSe36kGKPI