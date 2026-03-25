STORY | People of Bengal suffocated, will provide alternative they're looking for: Owaisi
Claiming that the people of Bengal were suffocated, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said his party has joined hands with Humayun Kabir's AJUP to provide the alternative they are… pic.twitter.com/9p8DmyH7Qs
VIDEO | West Bengal polls: “Neither BJP nor TMC want our empowerment, we aim at stopping this exploitation”, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) after announcing alliance with Humayun Kabir’s JUP.
VIDEO | Kolkata: During a joint press conference of AIMIM and Aam Janata Unnayan Party, Humayun Kabir says, “Today my brother Asaduddin Owaisi is with me… Together with the general public, our party, and AIMIM, we will contest the elections in West Bengal scheduled between April… pic.twitter.com/DzMPprbd4c