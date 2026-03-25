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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC bagged Muslim votes but did nothing for community: Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of polls

He further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's politics helped the BJP grow in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:11 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIMWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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