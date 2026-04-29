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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC banks on Didi, doles & demography to hold off BJP

Mamata’s biggest strength — and hindrance— is party’s grassroots penetration
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 22:39 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 22:39 IST
India NewsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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