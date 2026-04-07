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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC bastions take biggest hit as SIR purges 91 lakh voters in West Bengal

Around 63.66 lakh names, around 8.3 per cent of the electorate, had been deleted till February 28. However, over 60.06 lakh more voters had been placed in the “under adjudication” category.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 18:05 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 18:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCMamata Banerjeespecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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