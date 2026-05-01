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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC, BJP spar over strongroom security

The TMC stated that any attempt to tamper with the mandate of the people through technical sabotage would not be tolerated.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 19:06 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 19:06 IST
India NewsBJPTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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