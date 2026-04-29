<p>Kolkata: Tension flared up in Kolkata's Kalighat area on Wednesday when the BJP's Bhabanipur candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> visited a polling booth and was greeted with slogans by TMC workers, prompting police intervention and a complaint by the opposition leader to the EC seeking deployment of additional central forces.</p>.<p>Security forces had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Adhikari chased the sloganeering crowds, whom he accused were "outsiders trying to influence the polls".</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | People are voting fearlessly this time: PM Modi.<p>The incident took place near Joy Hind Bhavan in Kalighat when Adhikari, who has been touring polling booths across the Bhabanipur assembly constituency since the morning, came to inspect the polling arrangements.</p>.<p>As soon as he reached the area, TMC workers and supporters raised slogans of 'Jai Bangla' and 'chor, chor' against him, while BJP activists responded with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', leading to heightened tension in the politically sensitive neighbourhood.</p>.<p>Police personnel deployed at the spot had a tough time controlling cadres of both parties as the slogan war intensified and supporters from both camps gathered around the booth area.</p>.<p>Standing before reporters, Adhikari called up Election Commission officials and complained about the situation, alleging that he had been attacked and that BJP workers were being obstructed.</p>.<p>"There has been an attack on me. More central forces should be sent immediately so that voters can cast their votes freely," he was heard telling poll officials.</p>.<p>He also sought the deployment of additional CRPF personnel in the area, alleging that attempts were being made to intimidate opposition workers and voters.</p>.<p>The BJP alleged that TMC supporters were deliberately trying to create disturbances to prevent free and fair polling in Bhabanipur, one of the most high-profile constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.</p>.<p>The TMC, however, maintained that local people were expressing spontaneous anger against Adhikari and dismissed the BJP's allegations.</p>.<p>Adhikari has been visiting multiple booth areas across Bhabanipur, including Chakraberia, Chetla and Mitra Institution, since morning as polling progressed in the constituency where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also in the fray.</p>.<p>Polling is underway in 142 constituencies across south Bengal in the second and final phase of the assembly elections, with Bhabanipur emerging as one of the most closely watched battlegrounds due to the direct contest between Banerjee and Adhikari.</p>.<p>Voting will continue till 6 pm, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. </p>