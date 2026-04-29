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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC, BJP workers trade slogans as Suvendu visits Kalighat area; LoP seeks more CAPF deployment

Security forces had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Adhikari chased the sloganeering crowds, whom he accused were "outsiders trying to influence the polls".
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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