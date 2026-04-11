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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC candidate Bratya Basu's total asset value rises to Rs 4.41 crore over 5 yrs

In 2021, the value of Basu's total assets was 3.08 crore -- movable assets Rs 2.08 crore and immovable assets Rs 1 crore, the records showed.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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