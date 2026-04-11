<p>Kolkata: TMC candidate and West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's total asset value increased to Rs 4.41 crore over five years, according to his poll affidavit for the 2026 assembly election.</p>.<p>In 2021, the value of Basu's total assets was 3.08 crore -- movable assets Rs 2.08 crore and immovable assets Rs 1 crore, the records showed.</p>.<p>According to the affidavit, Basu reported a steady rise in income over the past five financial years. His income reached from Rs 4,91,580 in 2020–21 to Rs 25,63,730 in 2024–25.</p>.<p>The total movable assets of the TMC's Dumdum constituency are valued at Rs 3.16 crore.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP Washing Machine: Derek O'Brien takes jibe at PM Modi.<p>He also owns a 2,500 square feet flat in Lake Town area of the city valued at 1.25 crore as an immovable asset.</p>.<p>In the nomination affidavit, Basu referred to substantial investments in fixed deposits and bank balances.</p>.<p>His wife, Poulomi Basu's earnings were Rs 7,63,340 in 2020–21 and Rs 15,70,690 in 2024–25.</p>.<p>The affidavit shows that Basu presently has Rs 40,000 in cash, while his wife holds Rs 30,000.</p>.<p>The couple has no liabilities and no loans. Neither Basu, who is also an actor and director, nor his wife owns a car.</p>.<p>Basu has declared his sources of income as salary and allowances as an MLA, earnings from acting and direction, and pension from his previous role as an assistant professor.</p>.<p>His wife is also a professional actor.</p>.<p>The affidavit also states that no criminal cases are pending against him. </p>