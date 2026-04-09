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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC counters PM Modi's Bengal speech with 'seven-point reality check'

O'Brien claimed that poverty remains widespread in the country and highlighted the state's economic growth.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalPM ModiTMCDerek O'BrienWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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