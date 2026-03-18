Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC eyes fourth term amid welfare plank, polarised political contest

The stakes are unusually high for the party, which has governed the state since 2011 and now faces an assertive BJP challenge.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 06:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us