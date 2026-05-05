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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC failed to open account in nine of 23 districts

The BJP won 206 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the TMC's 15-year rule as it was decimated to around 80 in the 294-strong Assembly.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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