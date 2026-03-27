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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC govt put Bengal in debt trap by distributing doles to win polls: CPI(M)'s Bikash Bhattacharya

West Bengal's interim Budget for the financial year 2026-27, the state's outstanding debt is projected to be more than Rs 8.15 lakh crore. The outstanding debt for the 2025-26 fiscal
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:15 IST
India NewsTMCIndian politcsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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