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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC infighting, graft allegations set stage for keen contests in Birbhum’s Bolpur and Rampurhat

At the centre of Birbhum politics is Anubrata Mondal, who continues to wield influence despite not contesting the elections.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCBirbhumWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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