<p>Kolkata: Alleged factional tensions within the ruling TMC in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal’s </a>Birbhum district have set the stage for keen contests in Bolpur and Rampurhat assembly constituencies, where leadership rivalries, allegations of smuggling and local development issues dominate the campaign narrative.</p>.<p>At the centre of Birbhum politics is Anubrata Mondal, who continues to wield influence despite not contesting the elections.</p>.<p>Long regarded as the party’s organisational strongman in the district, Mondal, more popular as 'Kesto', remains relevant even after spending over a year in Tihar Jail over an alleged cattle smuggling case, drawing strength from a deep grassroots network and his proximity to party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.</p>.<p>Following his release in September 2024, Mondal was removed as district president but retained in a nine-member core committee along with Faizul Haque, known as Kajal Sheikh, to oversee the party's affairs in the district.</p>.'TMC's maha-jungleraj': PM Modi's scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee over Malda gherao incident.<p>Banerjee later appointed him as the committee's convenor, a move seen as balancing rival factions while retaining organisational control.</p>.<p>"The TMC will win. People are happy with the development carried out under Mamata Banerjee. We will fight against outsiders trying to disturb peace in the land of Rabindranath Tagore," he told PTI.</p>.<p>His rivalry with Sheikh has long shaped Birbhum’s political landscape, with differences surfacing during organisational reshuffles. Banerjee has repeatedly urged both leaders to work together to prevent electoral setbacks.</p>.<p>The infighting intersects with allegations of illegal stone, sand, coal, and cattle smuggling, which opposition parties link to local patronage networks.</p>.<p>The shadow of the Bogtui killings, where 10 people had succumbed to burn injuries after their houses were allegedly firebombed by assailants following the murder of a local TMC leader in March 2022, also looms over Rampurhat.</p>.<p>In Bolpur, which includes Santiniketan, the election reflects a mix of heritage, education, and governance concerns, and the constituency’s urban-rural mix makes it politically significant.</p>.<p>The seat is held by Chandranath Sinha, who has represented it since 2011. In 2021, he defeated BJP candidate Anirban Ganguly by more than 22,000 votes. Sinha, however, is currently under scrutiny over alleged links to the teacher recruitment scam and has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).</p>.<p>"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blessed me. I must uphold the dignity of this blessing," Sinha told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The controversy involving Nobel laureate Amartya Sen over the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls has added a significant dimension to the Bolpur contest.</p>.<p>The ruling party has highlighted Sen’s position in campaign messaging, with leaders raising the issue at public meetings and seeking to frame it as institutional overreach.</p>.<p>On the ground, responses to the SIR are mixed. While some residents describe it as a routine documentation exercise, others have raised concerns about transparency.</p>.<p>In sections of Bolpur, particularly among landholders and those linked to Visva-Bharati’s ecosystem, the issue has generated discussion.</p>.<p>A resident said the matter resonated because of Sen’s association with Santiniketan, but added that voters were also weighing everyday concerns such as civic services and employment.</p>.<p>Opposition parties have sought to downplay the issue’s electoral impact, arguing that corruption allegations and internal divisions within the TMC would weigh more heavily.</p>.<p>A BJP functionary said, "People are watching both the corruption allegations and the infighting. This election is more competitive than before." Rampurhat, largely rural, is shaped by agriculture, irrigation, and connectivity concerns. The seat is represented by Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee, a five-time MLA who won in 2021 by 8,472 votes against Subhasis Choudhury.</p>.<p>Speaking to PTI, Banerjee said, "Development and public service remain our priority. Over the past years, we have worked on roads, irrigation, and basic amenities, ensuring even remote villages have access to essential services. People know the work we have done, and they will support us based on that record." While he retains support among voters, the legacy of Bogtui and allegations linked to smuggling networks continue to feature in discussions. A local trader said development work was visible, but law and order concerns persist.</p>.<p>The BJP has fielded Dhruba Saha, while the CPI(M) has nominated Sanjib Mallick.</p>.<p>Saha told <em>PTI</em>, "This election is about accountability. People want answers on corruption and law-and-order failures." With Mamata Banerjee pushing for unity while retaining control through a restructured leadership model, the outcomes in Bolpur and Rampurhat will indicate how effectively the TMC manages internal contradictions while facing an assertive opposition.</p>.<p>As campaigning intensifies, Birbhum’s electoral battleground reflects a broader churn, where leadership authority, factional balance, allegations of illicit economies, and voter concerns intersect, making both contests closely watched and unpredictable.</p>