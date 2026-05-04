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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC losing the plot? Early trends show slight edge for BJP, Mamata trails

The counting of votes for the state's 293 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first in keeping with Election Commission norms.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 03:49 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 03:49 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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