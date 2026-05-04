<p>As the counting of votes begun at 8am Monday, early trends from multiple television channels indicated that the opposition BJP was holding a slight edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal assembly elections. </p><p>The official figures from the Election Commission have just begun to official figures. Counting of postal ballots has begun.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-live-updates-a-change-of-guard-in-offing-or-will-bengal-pick-mamata-again-bjp-tmc-congress-mamata-modi-amit-shah-sir-election-commission-vote-counting-may-4-exit-polls-results-3989513">Track LIVE updates from West Bengal Assembly Election results here</a></strong></em></p><p>According to ABP Ananda, the BJP was ahead in 110 seats while the TMC has a lead in 105 seats. </p><p>TV9 Bangla said the BJP was ahead in 115 seats while the TMC was leading in around 109 seats. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Both TMC, BJP make victory claims as high turnout signals a tide turn.<p>According to India Today, the TMC was leading on 109 seats and the BJP in 117 seats. </p><p>The counting of votes for the state's 293 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first in keeping with Election Commission norms. Counting of EVM votes commenced at 8.30 am, officials said.</p><p>The high-stakes election is being seen as a crucial test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party's bid for a fourth consecutive term, amid a stiff challenge mounted by the BJP.</p><p>The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress are also hoping to improve their tally after successive electoral setbacks.</p><p>Political observers say the results will also be read as a barometer of the BJP's ability to expand its footprint in eastern India, while a strong showing by the TMC would reinforce its dominance in the state.</p><p>Counting is expected to continue through the day, with clearer trends likely to emerge by afternoon.</p> <p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>