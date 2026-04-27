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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC MP alleges attack on car by BJP 'goons'; EC seeks report

Rejecting the charge, the BJP claimed that the TMC MP is staging a 'drama'.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCECWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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