<p>Kolkata: A TMC MP was allegedly attacked and a CISF jawan was shot in separate incidents of violence in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/1">West Bengal</a>, where elections will be held in the second phase on Wednesday.</p>.<p>In Hooghly district, Arambagh MP Mitali Bag on Monday alleged that BJP workers vandalised her vehicle at Goghat while she was on her way to attend a rally of party leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a>.</p>.<p>Bag claimed that she came under attack near a BJP office and suffered injuries from the shattered windowpane of her vehicle.</p>.<p>She alleged that despite being a woman and a Dalit people's representative, she was targeted by "hooligans sheltered by the fascist BJP".</p>.<p>She was later admitted to the Arambagh hospital for treatment.</p>.<p>Banerjee, who visited Bag at the hospital, condemned the attack, stating that the people of Bengal would give a befitting reply to the BJP.</p>.<p>The BJP denied the allegations, calling the episode a "drama" and instead accusing TMC supporters of attacking its leader.</p>.<p>An Election Commission official said a report had been sought on the matter, and CCTV footage from the area was being examined.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC MP alleges attack on car by BJP 'goons'; EC seeks report.<p>Central forces were also deployed at the spot, he said.</p>.<p>In another incident, a CISF jawan was injured in a firing outside the residence of BJP candidate Pawan Singh in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district late on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The injured personnel, identified as Yogesh Sharma, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was hospitalised. The poll panel has sought a report on the incident.</p>.<p>Police said four people, including a TMC councillor, were arrested in connection with the incident.</p>.<p>In the Habra constituency of the district, eight crude bombs were recovered from the premises of a school designated as a polling booth, triggering panic in the area.</p>.<p>The explosives were detected during a security check at Habra Dakshin Nimna Buniyadi Prathomik Vidyalaya and were later defused, police said.</p>.<p>While the TMC accused the BJP of planting the bombs to disrupt polling, the BJP alleged that the ruling party was trying to intimidate voters. The Election Commission has sought a report on this incident as well.</p>.<p>A total of 142 seats across seven districts will vote in the second round on Wednesday. The votes will be counted on May 4.</p>