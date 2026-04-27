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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC MP attacked, CISF jawan shot in separate incidents of pre-poll violence

Banerjee, who visited Bag at the hospital, condemned the attack, stating that the people of Bengal would give a befitting reply to the BJP.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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