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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC names Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as leader of opposition

In a statement, the party announced that Dhanekhali MLA Asima Patra and Chowrangee legislator Nayna Bandyopadhyay would serve as deputy leaders of the opposition.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 18:27 IST
India NewsBJPTMCIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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