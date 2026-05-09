<p>Kolkata: The TMC on Saturday appointed Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly.</p>.<p>In a statement, the party announced that Dhanekhali MLA Asima Patra and Chowrangee legislator Nayna Bandyopadhyay would serve as deputy leaders of the opposition.</p>.<p>Kolkata Port MLA Firhad Hakim was appointed chief whip in the assembly.</p>.<p>Hakim is also the mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.</p>.<p>The party said the newly appointed leaders would work "with commitment for the interest of the people of Bengal".</p>.<p>BJP swept the assembly elections, winning 207 seats in the 294-member House and forming the government in the state for the first time. The TMC won 80 seats in the elections.</p>.<p>Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as chief minister earlier in the day. </p>