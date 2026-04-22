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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC not giving due honour, respect to ancestral place of Tagore: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh CM also alleged that the TMC government was imposing curbs on religious processions.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsWest BengalUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsTMCYogi AdityanathRabindranath TagoreWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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