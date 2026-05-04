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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC offices vandalised across state, BJP denies involvement

At Baruipur photographs of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee were thrown on the ground.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsBJPTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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