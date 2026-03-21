Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC plans twin-front campaign from March 24; Mamata in northern districts, Abhishek in south

Party sources said Mamata Banerjee will formally launch the campaign in north Bengal, a region long regarded as a BJP stronghold, with a mega rally at the Alipurduar Parade Ground on March 24.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 March 2026, 12:41 IST
India NewsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us