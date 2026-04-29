<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a challenge from TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday, who said that Modi should resign if the BJP loses the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026">West Bengal Assembly elections</a> to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.</p><p>O'Brien put out a video message where he dared Modi to accept the challenge. He claimed Modi had projected himself as the BJP's face across all 294 Assembly seats</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Women's safety top priority: Mother of R G Kar rape-murder victim.<p>"You yourself announced that you are the candidate in all 294 seats in Bengal. Stop making tall claims and accept this challenge. On May 4, when Mamata Banerjee and the TMC win Bengal, have the courage to resign from the post of PM," the TMC MP said.</p>.<p>The remarks come amid an intense political battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>