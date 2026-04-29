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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek dares PM Modi to resign if BJP loses polls

In a video message, O'Brien claimed that Modi had projected himself as the BJP's face across all 294 Assembly seats in the state and dared him to accept the challenge.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsBJPTMCRajya SabhaDerek O'BrienWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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