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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC rubbishes exit polls predicting BJP edge

In West Bengal, while most exit polls predicted a BJP win, two pollsters - People's Pulse and Janmat - projected a comfortable victory for the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCDerek O'Brienexit pollsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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