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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC stages sit-in outside EVM strongroom in Kolkata alleging irregularities

TMC sources said that the CM was also heading to the centre to take stock of the situation.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCKolkataEVMWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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