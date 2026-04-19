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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC will be punished in polls for 'betraying' women: PM Modi

Addressing an election rally at Bishnupur in Bankura district, he asserted that the women would punish the ruling party in West Bengal in the upcoming assembly polls.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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