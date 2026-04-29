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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee claims voter death after ‘assault’ by central forces

Invoking the 2021 Sitalkuchi firing incident, Banerjee claimed the BJP had paid a political price then and would "pay an even heavier price in 2026".
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 14:42 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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