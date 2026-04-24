<p>A day after West Bengal voted in record numbers in the first phase of Assembly elections, Union Home Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah"> Amit Shah</a> said BJP will get more than 110 of 152 seats that went to polls in first phase and the huge voter turnout is a sign of TMC's imminent exit.</p><p>Addressing a press conference in Kolkata "TMC's exit imminent, BJP going to form govt with absolute majority in Bengal."</p><p>Shah exuding confidence added that, "In the feedback we have received, the people of Bengal have decided their future at the first phase... 92.98% voting done on the 152 seats in the 16 districts meant that Didi is about go and BJP is set to come, fear is about to go and trust is going to come. We have done an assessment with all the members of the committee last night.... BJP is going to win more than 110 seats out of 152 seats..."</p>.From denial to death: Voting day chaos hits Bengal’s disenfranchised.<p>Claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's exit is imminent, Shah, who is camping in the state, said the BJP will form a government with an absolute majority.</p><p>"We will have governments in 'Anga, Banga and Kalinga' after May 5," he said.</p><p>"BJP will ensure women's safety, and abolish 'bhaipo tax' and syndicate raj in Bengal," he said, noting that the party will also roll out a red carpet for investors.</p>