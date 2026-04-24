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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC's exit imminent, 'Anga, Vanga, Kalinga' will have BJP govts next months: Amit Shah

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata 'TMC's exit imminent, BJP going to form govt with absolute majority in Bengal.'
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 07:13 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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