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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'TMC's repository of sins full': PM Modi says regime change in state inevitable

He said the Centre allocated Rs 45,000 crore for the revival of industries in Asansol and said the TMC had only given cruelty to Bengal.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalPM ModiTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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