<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengal">West Bengal</a>, saying the party's "repository of sins" has become full.</p><p>Modi, speaking at a rally in the coal and industrial belt in Asansol, highlighted the state's "economic decadence", saying, "Bengal’s contribution in national GDP has slid to mere five per cent from 12 per cent earlier".</p><p>"A regime change in Bengal is now cast in stone and sought by the people of Bengal. TMC's repository of sins is now full. Asansol is being ruled by syndicate raj, coal and sand mafia," the Prime Minister said, adding that the state will scale new heights with a change. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi appeals to voters to oust 'nirmam' TMC govt from Bengal.<p>"Investment has taken flight from the once-thriving industrial belt of Asansol. Only the BJP's double-engine can rectify it," Modi said.</p><p>He said the Centre allocated Rs 45,000 crore for the revival of industries in Asansol and said the TMC had only given cruelty to Bengal. </p><p>The PM alleged, "The TMC has only given 'nirmamta' (cruelty) to Bengal, while the BJP has developed Asansol despite hurdles created by the ruling party." </p><p>Modi stressed that both Asansol and Durgapur have the potential to become megacities, and assured that the BJP-led NDA government will bring development.</p><p>Claiming that "Bengal tops in acid attack cases", Modi said, "The TMC stands with those who torture women. Only the BJP can ensure women's safety."</p>