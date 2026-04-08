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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | To win, BJP zeroes in on seats TMC won by thin margin

Saffron party’s 170‑seat target hinges on narrow‑margin wins, not spreading itself thin.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 20:28 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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