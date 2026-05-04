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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Trends show slight edge for BJP, TMC trails

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), an ally of the TMC in the Darjeeling hills, was leading in two constituencies, Kalimpong and Darjeeling.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 03:49 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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