Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Only 139 back on electoral rolls: Lakhs to miss West Bengal first phase polls

The EC has also made the lists accessible through its online portal.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsElection Commissionspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us