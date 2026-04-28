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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | UP IPS officer lands in controversy ahead of final phase of voting

Sharma, who is known to be a tough cop, was appointed by the Election Commission as one of the police observers in poll-bound West Bengal.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsUP PoliceWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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