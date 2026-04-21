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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Voter deletion row deepens as lakhs missing from electoral rolls

Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeNews VideosWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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