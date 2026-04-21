<p>With less than a week to go before West Bengal votes, lakhs of voters—disproportionately Muslims and Matuas—remain off the electoral rolls, with little clarity on whether they’ll be allowed to vote or if their names have been permanently deleted.<br><br>The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission flagged names over “spelling errors” and “logical discrepancies”, triggering one of the biggest voter list controversies in recent years.<br><br>From Nandigram to Bhabanipur, and across districts like Nadia and Hooghly, reports suggest that a disproportionate number of Muslims and Matua voters have been removed from the rolls. Political parties including the TMC and BJP have traded sharp allegations, even as affected voters queue up for hearings and appeals to restore their voting rights.<br><br>With nearly 27 lakh cases now before appellate tribunals and a narrow window opened by the Supreme Court allowing last-minute inclusion, the focus has shifted to whether these voters can make it back in time. As West Bengal heads into a crucial election, the voter deletion row raises urgent questions about electoral integrity, due process, and the right to vote in India.</p>