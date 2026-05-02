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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Voting begins at 15 booths of two assembly seats after EC orders repoll

The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 01:47 IST
India NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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