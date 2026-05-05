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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Was asked to pay Rs 5 crore for MLA ticket but I refused': Former TMC MLA Manoj Tiwary

'Look, I am not at all surprised by this debacle. This was bound to happen when an entire party has indulged in corrupt practices,' he told.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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