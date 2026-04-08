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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | We will move court again to resist voter deletions: Mamata Banerjee

Her comments came after nearly 91 lakh voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision in the state.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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