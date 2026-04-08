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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Will move court again to resist voter deletions in SIR': Mamata resolves to fight

'I appeal to people, not just in Bhabanipur but across all 294 seats in Bengal, to ensure TMC's victory', she said.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:11 IST
Mamata Banerjeeelectoral rollsspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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