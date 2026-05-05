West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Will not resign, didn't lose polls': Mamata says verdict a conspiracy

<p>TMC supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> has refused from stepping down from the position of West Bengal Chief Minister after the party's defeat in the Assembly elections. She has claimed that the verdict was not a genuine public mandate but the result of a conspiracy.</p>.<p>"TMC’s contest in the polls was not against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which worked for the BJP," she further claimed.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP achieves its 2021 target of crossing 200-seat mark five years later.<p>“The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy… I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms,” she told a press conference here.</p>.<p>Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was “looted” and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.</p>.<p>“A black chapter in history has been created,” she asserted.</p>.<p>The TMC chief accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining people’s democratic rights.</p>.<p>Banerjee also announced the formation of a 10-member fact-finding committee to visit areas “affected by post-poll violence” and assess the ground situation.</p>.<p>She dismissed as baseless allegations of post-poll violence in 2021.</p>.<p>Banerjee said several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc had reached out to her to express solidarity following the poll outcome.</p>.<p>“INDIA bloc leaders called me up to express solidarity. Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi have spoken to me,” she said.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Who will be next CMs in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry?.<p>Banerjee said that she would now focus on strengthening the opposition alliance at the national level.</p>.<p>The BJP secured a decisive majority in the 294-member assembly by winning 207 seats, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>