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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Will not resign, didn't lose polls': Mamata says verdict a conspiracy

Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was “looted” and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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