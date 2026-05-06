<p>BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who emerged winner after defeating West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> in Bhabanipur and also won from Nandigram for a third term in the recent assembly polls said he will be vacating one of the two seats within 10 days.</p><p>Adhikari also said that the BJP's central leadership will be the one to decide which seat to retain for him. </p><p>“I will vacate one seat within 10 days. The party will decide which one I retain. I will not forget my responsibility towards the people of Bhabanipur and Nandigram," he said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Nandigram rerun in Bhabanipur: Suvendu Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee by over 15k votes.<p>Adhikari defeated the TMC chief in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes, unseating Banerjee from her seat of power and also her home constituency, thereby leading to a major blow to the Trinamool Congress, even as the saffron party swept the state with winning 207 seats across West Bengal.</p>.<p>The BJP leader, who is seen as the frontrunner for the state chief minister, also urged party leaders to not to take out victory processions immediately and instead maintain peace.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu Adhikari: From Nandigram to Nabanna, the organiser who unseated his mentor.<p>"Do not take out victory rallies now. Maintain peace and discipline. Celebrate after May 9, the day the new government will be formed," he told party workers.</p>.<p>Adhikari also offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Nandigram and paid homage to BJP workers, who had died in political violence.</p>.<p>“We will work in such a way that the BJP government in Bengal stays for 100 years,” he said, expressing hope that the BJP’s vote share in the state would rise from the current 46 per cent to 60 per cent in future elections.</p>.<p>The BJP leader also assured residents of Nadigram of improved drinking water supply and better hospital infrastructure. </p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>