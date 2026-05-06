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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Will vacate one of two assembly seats won in 10 days': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari also said that the BJP's central leadership will be the one to decide which seat to retain for him.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNandigramBhabanipurSuvendhu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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