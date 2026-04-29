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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Women's safety top priority: Mother of R G Kar rape-murder victim

She exuded confidence that people would vote for a regime change and free West Bengal from 'the misrule of TMC'.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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