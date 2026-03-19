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West Bengal Assembly Elections | CPI(M) announces second list of 32 candidates

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsCPI(M)candidatesWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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