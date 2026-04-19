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West Bengal Assembly Elections | Issues of anti-incumbency, corruption take back seat as SIR recasts polls as identity battle

The mood changed dramatically after the SIR deletions reduced the electorate by nearly 12 per cent.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politicsspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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