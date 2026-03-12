Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal assembly elections likely in two phases: EC official

Election Commission official said final decision will be made after another round of meetings at the EC's New Delhi office.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 05:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 05:38 IST
India NewsIndian politcsElection Commission of IndiaWest Bengal NewsGyanesh KumarWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us