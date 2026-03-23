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West Bengal Assembly Elections: Owaisi alleges cancellation of 5 lakh BC certificates ahead of polls

Addressing a rally here he expressed concern over the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, governed by Trinamool Congress.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 02:14 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 02:14 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIMWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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