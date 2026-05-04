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West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026 | Humayun Kabir wins both Nowda, Rejinagar seats in Murshidabad

While Kabir secured 86,463 votes, Mandal bagged 58,520 votes. TMC's Sahina Momtaz Khan was in third spot with 51,867 votes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMurshidabadWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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