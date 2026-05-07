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West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026 | SP leader Akhilesh Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee after TMC’s poll setback

Yadav was received by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Kalighat residence of the party's supreme leader.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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