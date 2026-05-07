West Bengal Assembly Elections Results 2026 | SP leader Akhilesh Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee after TMC’s poll setback

<p>Samajwadi Party leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Thursday, as he expressed solidarity with its leadership. </p><p>Yadav was received by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Kalighat residence of the party's supreme leader.</p><p>The TMC supremo promised to strengthen the I.N.D.I.A. bloc alliance following the party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls which concluded on May 4.</p>.Akhilesh Yadav says I.N.D.I.A. bloc intact, accuses BJP of ‘looting’ votes in West Bengal.<p>The meeting was of a political significance as efforts by opposition parties to try rethink their strategies were underway after the elections results were announced in several states.</p><p>SP chief is understood to have spoken about the post-poll situation in West Bengal and reiterated support for opposition unity against the BJP.</p><p>The BJP won 207 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, ending the TMC's 15-year rule.</p><p>The Mamata Banerjee-led party got only 80 seats.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>