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West Bengal assembly elections: SIR leaves both voters and vote-seekers in uncertainty

Names of lakhs of voters are “under adjudication” tag, which means that their right to vote would be assessed by judicial officers.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 02:16 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 02:16 IST
West Bengalspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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