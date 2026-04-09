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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee more interested in 'Khela Hobe', not in sports development: Nitin Nabin

He said that states like Haryana, Gujarat, and Bihar have made tremendous advancements in sporting activities.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026nitin nabin

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