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West Bengal Elections 2026 | BJP delegation meets EC, claims TMC intimidating voters

Submitting a petition in this regard, the BJP delegation urged the Election Commission (EC) to take necessary action to ensure that a free and fair election is conducted in the state.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 07:55 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeElection CommissionKiren RijijuWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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