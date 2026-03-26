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West Bengal Elections 2026 | BJP manifesto likely to promise Rs 3000 per month for women voters

A monthly assistance of Rs 3000 is likely to be promised to women under a scheme called Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, party leaders said.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalUttar PradeshAssamIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradeshwomen votersWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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